Mauritius-based FII buys stake in this multibagger energy stock
Multibagger stock: Apart from AG Dynamics, Forbes EMF and Minerva Ventures Fund have also bought 0.67% stake in the company respectively
Multibagger stock: Servotech Power Systems shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger energy stock has risen to the tune of 350 per cent. However, some fund houses still see more steam in this multibagger stock. As per the latest exchange filing by the small-cap stock, share allotment committee of the company has approved allotment of 15 lakh company shares to AG Dynamics Funds Limited after receiving bid from the Mauritius-based FII.
