Mauritius-based FII buys stake in multibagger Cupid; shares hit upper circuit
Shares of consumer firm Cupid hit their 5 percent upper circuit at ₹1,252.80 apiece, also its new high, on Thursday, after a Mauritius-based FII bought stake in it. It has now skyrocketed 432 percent from its 52-week low of ₹235.30, hit on March 29, 2023.
Shares of consumer firm Cupid hit their 5 percent upper circuit at ₹1,252.80 apiece, also its new high, on Thursday, after a Mauritius-based FII bought stake in it. It has now skyrocketed 432 percent from its 52-week low of ₹235.30, hit on March 29, 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started