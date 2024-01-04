Mauritius-based FII buys stake in multibagger Cupid; shares hit upper circuit

Shares of consumer firm Cupid hit their 5 percent upper circuit at ₹1,252.80 apiece, also its new high, on Thursday, after a Mauritius-based FII bought stake in it. It has now skyrocketed 432 percent from its 52-week low of ₹235.30, hit on March 29, 2023.

Minerva Ventures Fund bought 75,000 shares of the firm at ₹1,193.15 apiece, taking the total investment to ₹8.9 crore.

The consumer stock has given exceptional returns to its investors in the last 1 year, surging over 354.50 percent in this period. The stock surged from ₹275.60 in January 2023 to around ₹1,252.80 currently.

This implies that an investment of ₹10,000 in this penny stock in January 2023 would have turned into over ₹45,000 today.

The stock has surged 12 percent just in January so far, extending gains for the seventh straight month. Before this, it rose 32 percent in December 2023.

Between July 2023 and January 2024, the stock has soared 398.50 percent. Before that, it was in the red in May and June 2023, down 8.7 percent and 2 percent, respectively. It was also negative in January 2023, down 9 percent.

Meanwhile, it rose the most in October, up 53.6 percent, followed by November, up 35 percent, and December, up 32 percent.

In December last year, Columbia Petro Chem Private and Aditya Halwasiya successfully completed a ₹113-crore open offer to acquire up to 3.47 million equity shares or 26 percent stake of Cupid Limited at ₹325 per share.

Only 367 shares were tendered by public shareholders against an open offer for up to 34,67,880 fully paid-up equity shares, the firm said in a press release.

In the September quarter, the company's total income fell to ₹36.45 crore from ₹46.21 crore in the year-ago period. Its net profit also declined to ₹5.12 crore in the September quarter versus ₹8.58 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Cupid Limited designs, manufactures, markets, and exports male and female condoms in India and internationally. The company also offers water-based lubricant jellies. In addition, it provides contract manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Cupid Condom Limited and changed its name to Cupid Limited in January 2006. Cupid Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Nashik, India.

While the stock has demonstrated impressive returns, it is essential to emphasise the inherent risks associated with penny stocks. These stocks are characterised by their high-risk nature and may not be suitable for investors who prefer a risk-averse approach. It is advisable that only high-risk investors contemplate investing in penny stocks, and even then, they should allocate only a small percentage of their portfolio to such high-risk assets. Seeking guidance from a financial advisor before making any adjustments to the portfolio is strongly recommended.

The challenges associated with penny stocks arise from their status as very small companies, often lacking substantial analyst coverage and providing limited information in the public domain. Access to insights from the management of these companies can also be difficult.

Due to these factors, unless there is a compelling and well-researched reason, investing in penny stocks is generally not recommended for serious, long-term investors. Prudent investment decisions in this domain require careful consideration of the associated risks and potential volatility, underscoring the importance of professional financial advice.

