Mauritius-based FII buys stake in this small-cap stock. Share hits upper circuit
Share allotment committee of the small-cap company has allotted 5.50 lakh company shares to the Mauritius-based FII Vespera Fund Limited
Stock market today: Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects have been on an uptrend for the last three straight sessions. The small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹522 crore has been touching the upper circuit for the last three straight sessions. The small-cap stock today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹344.45 and touched the upper circuit.
