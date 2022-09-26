Mauritius-based FII invests in small-cap company. Share hits upper circuit

After the outbreak of this stock market news, bulls responded positively leading to spurt in trade volume of SM Gold shares. The small-cap stock opened positively and went on to hit upper circuit within few minutes of market opening on Friday session. The stock has been under severe sell-off heat after climbing to its life-time high of ₹359 in February 2022. After ushering in 2022, this small-cap stock witnessed big upside movement but after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, the stock remained under pressure continuously. But, it seems that it is now trying to come out of the consolidation phase as the small-cap stock has hit upper circuit on last four successive sessions.