Mauritius-based FII Saint Capital Fund invests in plastic furniture stock Okay Play India. Share hits upper circuit
Multibagger stock: Okay Play India shares today touched 5% upper circuit within few seconds of stock market's opening bell in early morning session
Stock market today: OK Play India shares are one of the multibagger stocks delivered by Indian stock market in 2023. In year-to-date time, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of over 200 per cent but some FIIs are still bullish on this plastic furniture stock. As per the latest exchange filing by OK Play India Ltd, board of directors of the company has allotted 5 lakh company shares at ₹125 per share to Saint Capital Fund — a Mauritius-based foreign institutional investor (FII). The Mauritius-based FIIs had applied for preferential offer of the copmany.
