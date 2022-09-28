KDDL share price history

In last one month, this KDDL share price has appreciated from around ₹895 to ₹928 apiece levels, logging around 3.50 per cent rise in this time. However, after ushering in new year, this stock has remained under the sell-off heat. In last six months, this stock has dipped 4 per cent whereas in year-to-date (YTD) time, it has slumped by around 7 per cent. But, despite such sell-off, this stock has doubled shareholders' money in last one year. In last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹463.90 apiece to ₹928 per share levels, logging more than 100 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last two years, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹186 to ₹928 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 5 times, delivering 400 per cent return to its shareholders. So, this multibagger stock has delivered whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid rally on Dalal Street.