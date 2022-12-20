Mauritius-based FIIs buy stake in multibagger stock, rises over 150% in 6 months

Mauritius-based Aegis Investment Fund picked up a stake in Gujarat-based Tirupati Forge on Tuesday. More than 14.36 lakh equity shares exchanged hands in Tirupati Forge on NSE, among which Aegis bought about 5 lakh equity shares in the company aggregating to ₹1.1 crore. Tirupati Forge shares have witnessed an impressive upside in the past six months, and the stock has even emerged as a multi-bagger from its 1-year low.

