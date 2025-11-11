Mauritius-based FPI buys stake in multibagger stock that delivered 3,000% returns in 5 years; stock hits upper circuit

A-1 share price hit upper circuit for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. The small-cap stock was locked in at 5% upper circuit of ₹1,824.95 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in A-1 share price comes after the company announced that a Mauritius-based Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) - Minerva Ventures Fund - has acquired a stake in the company through a bulk deal.

Minerva Ventures Fund has bought 66,500 equity shares of A-1 Ltd in a bulk deal at ₹1,655.45 per share on 7 November 2025, as per the bulk deal data available on BSE. The fund bought the shares of A1 Ltd from the open market, and the total value of the transaction was ₹11 crore.

As on 30 September 2025, Promoter group held 70.03% stake in A-1 Ltd. FIIs and FPIs holding in A-1 Ltd increased from 2.94% as of March 2025 to 6.03% as of September 2025. The current transaction will further increase the foreign investor participation in the company.

A-1 Bonus Issue, Stock Split, Dividend On November 7, the company also informed that the meeting of its board of directors will be held on November 14 to consider and approve the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of upto 5:1, which means 5 fully paid-up equity shares for every 1 existing equity share held by the members of the Company, as on a Record Date to be fixed later.

The board will also consider a 1:10 stock split, which means the sub-division of existing one equity share of the company into up to ten equity shares. The Record Date for stock split, if approved, will be fixed later.

The company’s board will also consider and recommend a dividend of up to 50% on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company for the current financial year, subject to approval by the shareholders.

Diversification into EV Sector A-1 Ltd has also announced a major diversification into the electric vehicle (EV) sector — marking a strategic shift from chemicals to clean mobility. The company also plans to approve the proposed expansion of operations of its subsidiary, A-1 Sureja Industries, into new EV-related verticals and allied clean mobility fields, including R&D, battery technology, EV component manufacturing, and smart charging infrastructure.

The company has increased existing partnership interest/ shareholding in A-1 Sureja industries from 45% to 51% at an enterprise value of ₹100 crore. A-1 Sureja Industries is a manufacturer of battery-operated two-wheelers under the brand Hurry-E, it said.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 6% as losses narrow in Q2

A-1 Share Price Performance A-1 share price has rallied 77% in one month and has jumped 165% in three months. The smallcap stock has surged 241% in six months, and has gained 332% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. A-1 share price has delivered multibagger returns of more than 3,000% in the past five years.

At 12:05 PM, A-1 share price was still locked in at 5% upper circuit of ₹1,824.95 apiece on the BSE.