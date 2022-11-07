Mauritius-based FPI trims stake in this Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio stock in Q2

Mauritius-based FPI trims stake in this Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio stock in Q21 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio: Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) Indus India Fund (Mauritius) Limited has offloaded its shareholding in chemical stock GMM Pfaudler in recently ended September 2022 quarter. During July to September 2022 quarter, the Mauritius-based FPI cut down its shareholding in this Saurabh Mukherjea's little champ stock from 2.33 per cent to 2.18 per cent.
According to GMM Pfaudler shareholding pattern for July to September 2022 quarter, Indus India Fund (Mauritius) Limited holds 2.18 per cent stake in this chemical company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2022 quarter, Indus India Fund (Mauritius) Limited was holding 2.33 per cent stake in this chemical company. This means, the Mauritius-based FPI sold out its 0.15 per cent stake through partial profit booking in this Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio stock.
GMM Pfaudler shares are one of the three Saurabh Mukherjea's Little Champ stocks. Saurabh Mukherjea is Founder & Chief Investment Officer at Marcellus Investment Managers. He believes that the chemical stock can become a global leader in glass lined and ceramic reactors after acquisition of Pfaudler.
This Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio stock is in news these days for being one of the dividend paying stocks in November 2022. The chemical stock will trade ex-dividend on 11th November 2022 i.e. on Friday this week. The company board has already announced interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share in the financial year 2022-23. The company board has also fixed record date for interim dividend on 14th November 2022 on ex-date basis.
Informing stock market exchanges about the interim dividend, GMM Pfaudler said, "The Board of Directors of GMM Pfaudler Ltd has approved payment of interim dividend at INR 1/- per share of 4,49,57,224 Equity Shares of face value of INR 2/- each (Equity Share), aggregating to INR 4,49,57,224 for the financial year 2022-23."
GMM Pfaudler went on to add that the company board has fixed November 14, 2022 as the record date for the payment of interim dividend of INR 1/- per Equity Share, on or before November 30, 2022.
