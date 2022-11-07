Mauritius-based FPI trims stake in this Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio stock in Q2

GMM Pfaudler dividend

This Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio stock is in news these days for being one of the dividend paying stocks in November 2022. The chemical stock will trade ex-dividend on 11th November 2022 i.e. on Friday this week. The company board has already announced interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share in the financial year 2022-23. The company board has also fixed record date for interim dividend on 14th November 2022 on ex-date basis.