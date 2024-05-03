Max Estates' shares jump 7% to new high, soar 27% in 2 sessions; here's why
Max Estates' stock rose by 27% in 2 sessions after securing a major residential project worth ₹9,000 crore. A recent ₹388 crore investment from New York Life Insurance aims to support the company's expansion in the high-growth residential sector.
Shares of Max Estates jumped over 7 percent in intra-day deals today, May 3 to hit a new high of ₹373.90 on NSE. This comes following an 18.4 percent surge in the previous session. In these 2 sessions, the stock has rallied over 27 percent.
