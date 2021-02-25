Max Financial hits 52-week high on regulatory approval for deal with Axis Bank

As part of the deal, Axis Bank with its subsidiaries, Axis Securities Limited and Axis Capital Limited, will acquire up to 19% stake in Max Life Insurance, part of Max Financial. Of the total stake to be bought, Axis Bank proposes to acquire up to 9% and Axis Capital Limited and Axis Securities Limited together will acquire up to 3% of the share capital of Max Life in the first leg of the transaction.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}