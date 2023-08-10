Max Financial share price jumped 8% in morning trade on Axis Bank stake buy. Axis Bank said in a public announcement that it will raise its stake in Max Life to 16.22% from 9.99%by infusing ₹1,612 crore through a preferential allotment of shares. Meanwhile, Axis Bank shares opened flat with a negative bias. At the time of writing this story, Axis Bank share price was at ₹947.45, dwon ₹2.85, or 0.30%.

Max Financial share price opened at ₹818 as against yesterday's closing price of ₹789.8. The Max Financial Services shares further gained to touch a high of ₹868.75. At the time of writing this copy, Max Financial share price was at ₹859.5, up ₹69.70, or 8.83%.

Max Life Insurance is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services.

Axis Bank, along with its entities (Axis Securities and Axis Capital), had acquired a 12.99% stake in Max Life in 2021, and through this new investment, they will own 19.02% in the insurer.