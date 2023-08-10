comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 10 2023 10:35:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.45 -0.58%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.9 -0.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.75 -1.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.2 0.3%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 960.25 -1.27%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Max Financial share price jumps 8% on Axis Bank stake buy
Back

Max Financial share price jumped 8% in morning trade on Axis Bank stake buy. Axis Bank said in a public announcement that it will raise its stake in Max Life to 16.22% from 9.99%by infusing 1,612 crore through a preferential allotment of shares. Meanwhile, Axis Bank shares opened flat with a negative bias. At the time of writing this story, Axis Bank share price was at 947.45, dwon 2.85, or 0.30%.

Max Financial share price opened at 818 as against yesterday's closing price of 789.8. The Max Financial Services shares further gained to touch a high of 868.75. At the time of writing this copy, Max Financial share price was at 859.5, up 69.70, or 8.83%.

Max Life Insurance is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services.

Axis Bank, along with its entities (Axis Securities and Axis Capital), had acquired a 12.99% stake in Max Life in 2021, and through this new investment, they will own 19.02% in the insurer. 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout