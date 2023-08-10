Max Financial share price jumps 8% on Axis Bank stake buy

Max Financial share price jumped 8% in morning trade on Axis Bank stake buy. Axis Bank said in a public announcement that it will raise its stake in Max Life to 16.22% from 9.99%by infusing ₹1,612 crore through a preferential allotment of shares. Meanwhile, Axis Bank shares opened flat with a negative bias. At the time of writing this story, Axis Bank share price was at ₹947.45, dwon ₹2.85, or 0.30%.

