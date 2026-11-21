Shares of hospital stocks like Max Healthcare, Fortis Hospital, Aster DM Quality Care and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rallied as much as 14% over the past five trading sessions. The sharp rally in the segment has come amid optimism around corporate earnings and strong growth visibility.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, Max, and Aster DM closed with 5%, 2%, 3.98%, and 5.44% respectively.

Apollo Hospitals share price target Apollo Hospitals stock closed 5.09% higher at ₹9190.05 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹1,32,138.82 crore on Friday. The hospital stock has delivered 8.82% return in two weeks, 19.30% return in one month, and around 29% return in 2026 so far. Motilal Oswal maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for Apollo Hospitals with a target price of ₹10,400 per share.

Fortis Healthcare share price target Shares of Fortis closed 2% higher at ₹825 per share with an Mcap of ₹62,284.05 crore on Friday. Its share price value has surged 7.84% in one week, 12.12% in one month. But the stock value has declined 8.18% in 2026 so far. MOFSL gave a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹940 per share.

Aster DM Quality share price target The company scrip closed 5.44% higher at ₹779.65 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹67,959.94 crore on Friday. The stock has delivered 7.95% return in one week, 16.85% return in one month, and 28.63% return in 2026 so far. MOFSL maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹870.