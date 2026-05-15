Max Healthcare sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2026, final dividend for FY26

Max Healthcare Institute informed exchanges that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on May 21, 2026, to consider and approve the company’s standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The board will also consider recommending a final dividend for FY26.

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The company disclosed the development through a regulatory filing submitted to both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Thursday.

"We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026, inter-alia, to:

consider and approve standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (“Financial Results”); and recommend final dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026," it said in the exchange filing.

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Max Healthcare also informed the exchanges that the trading window for dealing in the company’s securities will continue to remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.

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Max Healthcare stock performance While the stock has added 6% in the last 1 month, it has shed 4.5% in the past 6 months and 11% in the last 1 year. However, in 5 years, it has given multibagger returns, soaring 378%.

The healthcare stock had hit its 52-week high of ₹1,314.30 in July 2025 and 52-week low of ₹903.50 in April 2026.

Just in today's deals, the stock added 1% to its day's high of ₹1,060.

Max Healthcare Q3 Results Max Healthcare Institute reported a mixed performance for the third quarter of FY26, as higher realisations and steady revenue growth supported earnings, while margins and operating metrics weakened on a sequential basis.

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The company posted revenue of ₹2,484 crore in Q3FY26, up 9% from ₹2,281 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA increased 5% year-on-year to ₹633 crore compared with ₹603 crore in Q3FY25, although EBITDA margin moderated to 25.5% from 26.4% a year ago.

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Profit after tax stood at ₹344 crore, registering a 9% rise year-on-year, supported by improved realisations despite softer operating trends during the quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, however, performance softened. Revenue declined from ₹2,580 crore reported in the previous quarter, while EBITDA dropped from ₹694 crore. Net profit also fell sharply from ₹554 crore in Q2FY26, reflecting seasonal softness and temporary disruptions that weighed on overall operations.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.