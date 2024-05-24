Max Healthcare share price falls 5% in 2 days on Q4 results: Should you sell or hold?
Max Healthcare share price that has risen by around 44% in last one year, is down more than 10% since highs in February and around 5% since Q4 results on 22 May. The Q4 results as per analysts were in line post completion of acquisitions. Buy or Sell?
Q4 Results Review: Max Healthcare share price has risen around 44% in last one year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started