Maximum City accounts for bulk of NSE turnover at almost 70%1 min read . 08:42 AM IST
- Ahmedabad follows Mumbai at a distant second accounting for 10.3% turnover in July. Kolkata (5.6%) and Delhi (3.9%) follow next.
Mumbai alone accounted for 68.8% of the NSE’s cash market turnover of ₹9.79 lakh crore turnover in July. In the fiscal year through July, the city accounted for 67.8%, Sebi data shows.
NSE’s average daily turnover in July stood at ₹46,602 crore compared to BSE’s ₹3,223 crore.
Proprietary traders accounted for the bulk of NSE’s cash turnover during Apr-Jul at 27.9%, followed by FPIs (14.5%), MFs (7.8%) and banks (0.1%).