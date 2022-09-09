Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Maximum City accounts for bulk of NSE turnover at almost 70%

1 min read . 08:42 AM ISTRam Sahgal

  • Ahmedabad follows Mumbai at a distant second accounting for 10.3% turnover in July. Kolkata (5.6%) and Delhi (3.9%) follow next.

Mumbai alone accounted for 68.8% of the NSE’s cash market turnover of 9.79 lakh crore turnover in July. In the fiscal year through July, the city accounted for 67.8%, Sebi data shows.

Ahmedabad follows Mumbai at a distant second accounting for 10.3% turnover in July. Kolkata (5.6%) and Delhi (3.9%) follow next.

NSE’s average daily turnover in July stood at 46,602 crore compared to BSE’s 3,223 crore.

Proprietary traders accounted for the bulk of NSE’s cash turnover during Apr-Jul at 27.9%, followed by FPIs (14.5%), MFs (7.8%) and banks (0.1%).

 

