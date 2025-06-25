Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment expected today: Here’s how to check status

Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment in focus today: The allotment for Mayasheel Ventures is expected to be finalized today, June 25. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd., or on the NSE website.

The IPO, which was open for subscription from June 20 to June 24, saw a healthy response from investors, being oversubscribed 232 times.

Specifically, the NII segment was oversubscribed 715 times, while the QIB portion was oversubscribed 98 times. The retail portion has also been booked 102 times, as per the exchange data. The IPO price was set at ₹47 per share.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on June 26, 2025.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative date of June 27, 2025.

The company intends to utilize the proceeds of the issue for funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment/machinery, funding the working capital requirement, and general corporate purposes.

Steps to check allotment status online on the register website: How to check Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment status on the registrar site?

Step 1: Please visit the following link: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues to input your login details for the Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment.

Step 2: From the dropdown menu, select 'Mayasheel Ventures IPO' under the company list. (Note: Only companies with finalized allotments will be visible.)

Step 3: If the company appears, choose one of the following options to proceed: PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No/CAF No.

Step 4: Click on ‘Search.’ Your Mayasheel Ventures IPO will appear on your computer monitor or the display of your cell phone

Steps to check allotment status online on NSE’s website: Step 1: Open the IPO allotment page at https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Log in with your credentials.

Step 3: Select Readymix Construction, enter your PAN details and application number, and click “Submit.”

About Mayasheel Ventures Incorporated in May 2008, Mayasheel Ventures Limited constructs roads and highways for NHIDCL and other government departments. The company engages in constructing, altering, and developing complex projects like expressways, highways, flyovers, and bridges. It undertakes projects on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and BOQ (Bill of Quantity) basis.

