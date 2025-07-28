Mazagon Dock Q1 Results LIVE: PSU defence company likely to post strong growth; stock dips ahead of earnings

Mazagon Dock Q1 Results LIVE: Defence PSU company Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is set to announce its earnings late today. The company last week informed that its board is slated to meet today, July 28, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated earnings for the April-June quarter.
According to analysts, Mazagon Dock is expected to report positive quarterly numbers with a robust growth outlook, buoyed by strategic momentum in India's defence shipbuilding.
Mazagon Dock share price was trading marginally lower ahead of the Q1 results announcement. However, the PSU stock has delivered multibagger gains to investors, surging over 1950% in just three years.
Mazagon Dock Q1 Results LIVE: Mazagon Dock share price declined almost 1.5% in intraday trade on Monday. The defence PSU stock is expected to post a robust set of earnings, however, the weak Indian market sentiment kept sentiment for the scrip subdued.
Mazagon Dock shares hit a low of ₹2844.10 on the BSE today. As of 11.37 am, the PSU stock was trading at ₹2856 apiece, down 1.06%.
Mazagon Dock Q1 Results LIVE: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders board is set to meet today to consider and approve the unaudited earnings.
"This is to inform, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is scheduled on Monday, 28 July 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30 June 2025," the company said in a filing on July 22.