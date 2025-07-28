Mazagon Dock Q1 Results LIVE: PSU defence company likely to post strong growth; stock dips ahead of earnings

Mazagon Dock Q1 Results LIVE: Defence PSU company Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is set to announce its earnings late today. The company last week informed that its board is slated to meet today, July 28, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated earnings for the April-June quarter.

According to analysts, Mazagon Dock is expected to report positive quarterly numbers with a robust growth outlook, buoyed by strategic momentum in India's defence shipbuilding.

Mazagon Dock Share Price

Mazagon Dock share price was trading marginally lower ahead of the Q1 results announcement. However, the PSU stock has delivered multibagger gains to investors, surging over 1950% in just three years.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Mazagon Dock Q1 results.