Mazagon Dock Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: Defence PSU likely to report modest profit, revenue growth; dividend eyed

Mazagon Dock Q2 Results LIVE: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, the PSU defence company, will announce its Q2 results today. The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet today on 27 October 2025 to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26.

The company’s board of directors will also consider declaration of first Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26.

Mazagon Dock Q2 Results Preview

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is expected to report modest growth in its revenue and net profit for the quarter ended September 2025. The defence company’s net profit and revenue are expected to rise in low-single digits on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, driven by a healthy order book.

At the operating level, EBITDA is likely to remain flat, with margins estimated to improve sequentially.

Going ahead, key focus will be on the company’s timelines for the additional Scorpene submarines and the P-75I programme.

Mazagon Dock share price has delivered 26% returns on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The PSU defence stock traded higher ahead of the Q2 results today.

Stay tuned to our Mazagon Dock Q2 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.