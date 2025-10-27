Mazagon Dock Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: Defence PSU likely to report modest profit, revenue growth; dividend eyed

Mazagon Dock Q2 Results LIVE: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, the PSU defence company, will announce its Q2 results today. The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet today on 27 October 2025 to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26.
The company’s board of directors will also consider declaration of first Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is expected to report modest growth in its revenue and net profit for the quarter ended September 2025. The defence company’s net profit and revenue are expected to rise in low-single digits on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, driven by a healthy order book.
At the operating level, EBITDA is likely to remain flat, with margins estimated to improve sequentially.
Going ahead, key focus will be on the company’s timelines for the additional Scorpene submarines and the P-75I programme.
Mazagon Dock share price has delivered 26% returns on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The PSU defence stock traded higher ahead of the Q2 results today.
Mazagon Dock Q2 Results LIVE: Antique Stock Broking estimates Mazagon Dock to report net profit growth of 2% to ₹575.8 crore from ₹563.8 crore, YoY. Sequentially, net profit is expected to jump 37% from ₹419.3 crore. Revenue is expected to rise 3% to ₹2,835 crore from ₹2,756.8 crore, YoY. EBITDA is seen flat at ₹503 crore.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had reported a softer EBITDA margin in Q4FY25 and Q1FY26, mainly due to outsized provisions, and we expect these provisions to taper down from Q2FY26 onwards, said Antique Stock Broking.
Mazagon Dock Q2 Results LIVE: Mazagon Dock share price traded higher ahead of the Q2 results today. The PSU defence stock opened higher at ₹2,805.40 apiece as against its previous close of ₹2,804.85 apiece on the BSE. Mazagon Dock shares gained as much as 1% to an intraday high of ₹2,832.90 apiece on the BSE.
Mazagon Dock Q2 Results LIVE: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is anticipated to post steady YoY and sequential revenue growth driven by better execution of the healthy order book. Margins are also expected to remain supportive, aided by lower provisioning in Q2FY26, which should positively impact profitability, said Krishna Doshi, Defence Analyst, Ashika Institutional Equity Research.
According to her, key monitorables include management’s guidance on contracting timelines for the additional Scorpene submarines and the P-75I programme, as well as the opportunity arising for the company from the recent DAC approval of the Landing Platform Dock project.
“We have a POSITIVE outlook on Mazagon Dock shares,” Doshi added.
