Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Mazagon Dock Q2 Results: Profit surges 82% YoY to 553 crore, revenue rises 51%
Mazagon Dock Q2 Results: Profit surges 82% YoY to ₹553 crore, revenue rises 51%

Saloni Goel

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported an 81.9% YoY increase in net profit to 552.76 crore for Q2 FY2025, up from 303.87 crore last year. Revenue from operations also surged 51% YoY to 2,756.83 crore, compared to 1,827.70 crore.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on Tuesday, November 5 reported an 81.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit to 552.76 crore for the September quarter of financial year 2025. The profit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal stood at 303.87 crore.

Meanwhile, the revenue from operations surged 51 per cent YoY to 2,756.83 crore from 1827.70 crore.

More to come…

