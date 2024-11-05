Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported an 81.9% YoY increase in net profit to ₹552.76 crore for Q2 FY2025, up from ₹303.87 crore last year. Revenue from operations also surged 51% YoY to ₹2,756.83 crore, compared to ₹1,827.70 crore.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on Tuesday, November 5 reported an 81.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit to ₹552.76 crore for the September quarter of financial year 2025. The profit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal stood at ₹303.87 crore.
Meanwhile, the revenue from operations surged 51 per cent YoY to ₹2,756.83 crore from ₹1827.70 crore.