Mazagon Dock share price cracks over 5% after Q1 results. Should you buy the PSU defence stock?

Mazagon Dock share price plunged over 5% in early trade on Tuesday after the PSU defence company posted its Q1 results. Mazagon Dock shares declined as much as 5.19% to ₹2,644.90 apiece on the BSE.

The state-run defence PSU, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported a net profit of ₹452 crore in the first quarter of FY26, registering a fall of 35% from ₹696.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY26 rose 11% to ₹2,625.6 crore from ₹2,357 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, EBITDA during the quarter ended June 2025 decreased 53% to ₹301 crore from ₹642 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 11.4% from 27.4%, YoY.

The company’s order pipeline remains strong, and analysts remained bullish on the stock, led by the company’s unmatched position in submarine building, and government’s focus on developing the shipbuilding sector.

“The margin erosion was led by higher provision as already seen in the fourth quarter as well, the subcontracting costs too remained elevated on a YoY basis despite a sharp degrowth in the same from the last quarter. The key thing to be watched out for will be the management commentary as to why there is a repeated higher provision,” said Krishna Doshi, Defence Analyst at Ashika Institutional Equities.

Doshi noted that the follow-on order for three Scorpene submarines and six P75I submarines will potentially double the company’s order book as it is the only viable option amongst shipbuilders when it comes to submarines.

“The view on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders continues to remain bullish as there is a massive TAM for the shipbuilding companies going ahead, for a couple of years,” said Doshi.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said that the long-term outlook remains constructive as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered robust financial performance over FY21–24, with ~33% CAGR in revenue and ~47% CAGR in net profit, paired with strong ROE (~27%) and ROCE (~33%) and a zero debt balance sheet.

“The company’s signals near term margin headwinds, but revenue growth continues and the defense order pipeline remains strong. With high organic growth, solid capital structure, and expansion plans including export diversification, she believes the company is positioned as a key beneficiary of India’s defense modernization,” said Srivastava.

According to her, while short term earnings are volatile, its strategic importance and improving scale point toward promising long term value likely to support margin recovery and execution discipline over the next few years.

Meanwhile, Antique Stock Broking expects the elevated provisioning to taper off sharply starting Q2FY26.

“Additionally, there is a possibility of write-backs related to provisions for liquidated damages, warranty, and others. While we are revising our FY26 margin estimates downward, we remain constructive on the medium-term margin outlook,” said the brokerage firm.

It decreased its FY26 EPS estimate for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders by 8.3% while largely maintaining the FY27 estimate. The brokerage firm maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Mazagon Dock shares with an unchanged target price of ₹3,858 apiece, at a target P/E multiple of 47x 1HFY28 core earnings (earlier 50x FY27 core earnings).

Technical View On the technical front, Mazagon Dock share price is on the verge of a bearish breakdown, with the price currently trading below the critical support level of ₹2,776.

“A weekly close below this mark will confirm the breakdown based on price action. While current volumes are low, breakdowns — especially in high-flying stocks — can often unfold on low-volume profit booking. The immediate downside appears open, with major liquidity and demand zones placed around ₹2,300, which could be tested in the near term,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

He advises traders to monitor the weekly close, as confirmation could trigger accelerated selling pressure towards lower support levels.

Mazagon Dock Share Price Performance Mazagon Dock share price has declined over 15% in the past one month and 10% over the last three months. Despite the recent correction, the PSU defence stock has gained 15% in the past six months and is up 20% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the longer term, Mazagon Dock share price has delivered multibagger returns — rising 176% in two years and an impressive 1,850% over a three-year period.

At 9:35 AM, Mazagon Dock share price was trading 3.92% lower at ₹2,680.55 apiece on the BSE.