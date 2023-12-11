Mazagon Dock share price jumps over 5% on order win worth ₹1,145 crore from ONGC
Mazagon Dock share price surged 5.4% during Monday's trading session, following the receipt of an order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for ₹1,145.10 crore.
Mazagon Dock share price jumped 5.4% on Monday's trading session after receiving an order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) worth ₹1,145.10 crore. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price opened at ₹2,140 apiece on BSE. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd share price touched an intraday high of ₹2,166.90, and a low of ₹2,115.
