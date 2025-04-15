Mazagon Dock share price rises almost 10% ahead of record date for 2nd interim dividend payout tomorrow

Stock Market Today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price gained almost 10% in the intraday trades on Tuesday ahead of record date for 2nd interim dividend payout which stands tomorrow

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price opened at ₹2472 on the BSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price was up 1.6% over the closing price of ₹2432.25 on Friday, the previous trading session. Monday had remained a stock market Holiday.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price after opening gained further to ₹intraday highs of ₹2674 during the intraday trades on Tuesday , which meant gains of 10%. The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price has been rising and has gained more than 15% since closing price of around ₹2317 on 7 April 2025. The gains for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price gains while have been supported by improved market sentiments post Tarrif pause announced by the US president Donald Trump. Howeer Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders also had announced 2nd interim dividend on 8 April 2025

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders interim dividend details The defence Stock Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on 8th April 2025 had announced 2nd Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. As per the release by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the exchanges that the Board of Directors of the company has at its meeting held on 08 April 2025, declared 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three only) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2024-25.

The Board of Directors at the above referred meeting also had fixed Wednesday, 16 April 2025 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the dividend

The record date implies that as per the T+1 settlement procedure, investors who wish to take advantage of the dividend announcement have to purchase shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders at least one day before the record date in order for their names to appear on the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of said dividends. Since the record date is tomorrow, investors need to buy Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares today for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividend

