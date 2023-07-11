Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder shares locked at 10% upper circuit; hit record high

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder shares locked at 10% upper circuit; hit record high1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 12:14 PM IST
The submarines will be built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ facility in collaboration with France-based Naval Group. The contract value for these three submarines is expected to be around ₹20,000-22,000 crore.
Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders were locked at 10% higher circuit on Tuesday, hitting an all-time high of ₹1,588.75 apiece on the BSE, as the company is expected to get new orders for Scorpene submarines.
