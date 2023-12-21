Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyards shares jump after defence order
Stock market today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price surged around 5% in morning deals while Cochin Shipyards share price ascended 3.50 per cent in opening bell today
Stock market today: Two Indian defence PSUs — Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Cochin Shipyard shares witnessed strong buying in early morning deals despite weakness on Dalal Street. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price today opened upside and went on touch intraday high of ₹2,147.25 apiece levels on NSE, logging an intraday gain of 5 per cent within few minutes of stock market's opening bell. Likewise, Cochin Shipyards share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1,276 per share on NSE, ascending to the tune of 3.50 per cent during Thursday deals.
