Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyards shares jump after defence order

Stock market today: Two Indian defence PSUs — Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Cochin Shipyard shares witnessed strong buying in early morning deals despite weakness on Dalal Street. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price today opened upside and went on touch intraday high of ₹2,147.25 apiece levels on NSE, logging an intraday gain of 5 per cent within few minutes of stock market's opening bell. Likewise, Cochin Shipyards share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1,276 per share on NSE, ascending to the tune of 3.50 per cent during Thursday deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, these two defence stocks are rising today due to the new contract order they have received from the Ministry of Defence. In their respective exchange filing both companies declared receiving new order from the Ministry of Defence after the market close on Wednesday. So, buying in these PSU stocks was highly anticipated during Thursday morning deals. They said that both PSUs have delivered strong Q2 numbers and they may go up to ₹2,300 and ₹1,350 apiece levels respectively.

Speaking on the immediate triggers that has helped these PSU defence stocks rally, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Cochin Shipyard have received new orders from the Ministry of Defence. These defence PSUs have already reported strong Q2FY24 numbers and after this fresh order, it has spurt buying interest among market investors."

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price target On outlook for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares are looking positive on chart pattern. One can hold the stock for near term target of ₹2,250 to ₹2,300 apiece levels and maintain buy on dips strategy. However, one must maintian stop loss at ₹2,040 levels while holding or taking fresh position in this PSU defence stock."

Cochin Shipyard share price target Bagadia advised Cochin Shipyard shareholders to hold the stock further citing, “Cochin Shipyard share price is looking bullish on chart pattern. One can hold the scrip for near term target of ₹1,300 top ₹1,350 maintaining stop loss at ₹1,200 apiece levels." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bagadia advised fresh investors to buy this defence scrip maintaining 'buy on dips strategy for above mentioned target in short term.

In exchange filing on Wednesday, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said that it will be constructing and supplying six vessels to the Indian Coast Guards (ICG) for about ₹1,600 crore while Cochin Shipyard said in its regulatory filing that it has signed a deal with the Ministry of Defence for a value of ₹488.25 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

