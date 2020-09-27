Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO opens this week: All you want to know

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, the premier public sector unit war-shipbuilding yard in India will open the initial public offer (IPO) of its equity shares of face value of ₹10 each on September 29. The issue will remain open for three days. Mazagon Dock produces warships and submarines for the Navy and other types of vessels i.e. cargo ships, multipurpose support vessels, barges and border outposts, tugs, dredgers, water tankers, etc. for commercial clients. It is the only shipyard to build destroyers and conventional submarines to be used by the Indian Navy.