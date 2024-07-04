Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ market cap crosses ₹1 lakh crore; stock up 20%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' market capitalisation crossed 1 lakh crore milestone on July 4. The surge follows the company's recent designation as a 'Navratna'.

Vaamanaa Sethi
First Published4 Jul 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price rallied over 20 per cent on Thursday.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ share price rallied over 20 per cent on Thursday.(PTI)

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd rose by as much as 20 per cent to 4,990 on Thursday, marking gains in seven of the last nine trading sessions. The market capitalisation of the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders crossed the 1 lakh crore milestone on July 4.

The surge follows the company's recent designation as a 'Navratna'. The Department of Public Enterprises approved the proposal in a letter dated June 25.

Also Read | Cello World jumps over 6% to new high after launch of ₹730 crore QIP

The Union government awards Navratna status to public sector undertakings that possess Miniratna Category I status and consistently achieve outstanding performance ratings. This status permits a company to invest up to 1,000 crore or 15 per cent of its net worth in a single project. Additionally, it allows the company to enter joint ventures, form alliances, and establish overseas subsidiaries.

The share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders more than doubled in 2024, posting gains of 115 per cent. Over the past 12 months, the stock has surged by more than 280 per cent.

Mazagon Dock made its stock market debut in October 2020 with an IPO price of 145 per share. Since then, the stock has skyrocketed by over 3,300 per cent in less than four years.

Mazagon Dock is a state-run shipbuilder, with the Government of India holding a majority stake. As of the March quarter, the government had an 84.8 per cent stake in the company, valued at over 85,000 crore.

Also Read | Multibagger Shilchar Technologies soars 11550% in 4 years, 577% in last 1 year

While domestic mutual funds do not have a significant stake in Mazagon Dock, the company has approximately 375,000 small or retail shareholders as of the March quarter.

According to Bloomberg data, three out of four analysts covering Mazagon have a 'buy' rating on the stock, while one recommends 'sell'. Despite the majority's positive outlook, the average 12-month analyst price target suggests a potential downside of 82 per cent.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ market cap crosses ₹1 lakh crore; stock up 20%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

317.35
10:29 AM | 4 JUL 2024
2.8 (0.89%)

Godrej Consumer Products

1,366.05
09:59 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.10
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
0.8 (0.47%)

GAIL India

219.05
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,670.00
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
212.5 (8.65%)

Lupin

1,760.30
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
129.5 (7.94%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

324.95
10:28 AM | 4 JUL 2024
23.1 (7.65%)

Concord Biotech

1,713.15
10:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
121.75 (7.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.00188.00
    Chennai
    73,671.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,671.00760.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.001,337.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue