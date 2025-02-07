Q3 Results: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd consolidated net profit during the quarter ending December 2024 increased 29.33% to ₹807.04 Crore compared to ₹623.87 Crore in the year ago quarter

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders revenues from operations at ₹3,143.62 crore during the October - December 2024 quarter also grew 30% year on year compared to ₹2,362.47 crore in the October- December 2023 quarter

On sequential bas also revenues from operations at RS 3143.62 crore grew sharp 14% compared to ₹2,756.83 Crore during the July -Septemebr 2024 quarter. The net profit growth on the other hand was sharp 38.7% sequentially over ₹581.84 crore during the September 2024 quarter.

Mazagon Dock_ Operating performance improves sharply Operating performance for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw a robust improvement during the December 2024 quarter. While Profit before tax and exceptional items at ₹1,062.57 Crore grew 35.14% year on year over ₹786.23 crore in the year ago quarter and 43.5% sequentially over ₹740.49 crore during the September 2024 quarter