Mint Market

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3 Results: Net profit rises 29% year on year to ₹807 Crore

  • Q3 Results: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd consolidated net profit during the quarter ending December 2024 increased 29.33% to 807.04 Crore compared to   623.87 Crore in the year ago quarter

Ujjval Jauhari
Published7 Feb 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Advertisement
Q3 Results: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders net profit sees a sharp jump

Q3 Results: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd consolidated net profit during the quarter ending December 2024 increased 29.33% to 807.04 Crore compared to 623.87 Crore in the year ago quarter

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders revenues from operations at 3,143.62 crore during the October - December 2024 quarter also grew 30% year on year compared to 2,362.47 crore in the October- December 2023 quarter

On sequential bas also revenues from operations at RS 3143.62 crore grew sharp 14% compared to 2,756.83 Crore during the July -Septemebr 2024 quarter. The net profit growth on the other hand was sharp 38.7% sequentially over 581.84 crore during the September 2024 quarter. 

Advertisement

Mazagon Dock_ Operating performance improves sharply

Operating performance for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw a robust improvement during the December 2024 quarter. While Profit before tax and exceptional items at 1,062.57 Crore grew 35.14% year on year over 786.23 crore in the year ago quarter and 43.5% sequentially over 740.49 crore during the September 2024 quarter

 

(more to come)

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3 Results: Net profit rises 29% year on year to ₹807 Crore
First Published:7 Feb 2025, 02:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget