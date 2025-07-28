Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price dips ahead of Q1 results today. Opportunity to buy?

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price slipped over 1% on Monday's session ahead of its Q1 results 2025 today. In its filing with the exchange, the company mentioned that its board of directors is set to convene on July 28, 2025 to review and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2025.

Mazagon Dock Q1 results preview Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is likely to report positive quarterly numbers with a robust growth outlook, buoyed by strategic momentum in India's defence shipbuilding.

Srivastava noted that the company recently initiated keel laying for its first Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) for the Indian Coast Guard—highlighting its expanding technical capabilities with AI and drone integration, which is likely to support its earnings and margins.

Also, earlier management projected mid single digit to low double digit revenue growth for FY26, alongside healthy profit before tax margins around 15% a signal of operational discipline and improved execution compared to FY25. After a challenging Q4 FY25 characterised by one off provisioning effects, Q1 is seen as a potential turning point for margin recovery and stabilisation, explained Seema.

“Investors will track order pipeline developments closely, particularly around submarine projects (P75 additional and P75I) and coastal patrol builds that support India’s strategic maritime needs and forward margins,” added Srivastava.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders - Q4 results Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders experienced a 51% decline in consolidated net profit for Q4FY25, reporting ₹325 crore compared to ₹663 crore from the same period last year.

In the same quarter, the company's revenue from operations reached ₹3,174 crore, reflecting a 2.3% increase from ₹3,103 crore reported in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

The profit after tax (PAT) dropped 60% sequentially from ₹807 crore in Q3FY25, while revenue from operations saw a slight rise of 1% when compared to the ₹3,144 crore reported for the October-December quarter of FY25.

Q4 expenses surged by 20% to ₹3,114.11 crore, up from ₹2,604 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. This also represented a 31% increase from the ₹2,367 crore registered in Q3FY25. The rise in expenses was attributed to several factors, including the cost of materials consumed, procurement of base and depot spares, finance costs, and employee benefit expenses.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price today Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price today opened at ₹2,886.70 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,907.80 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹2,844.10.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price has witnessed a sharp correction over the past two months, sliding from 3700 to 2900. The momentum remains weak unless clear bullish reversal signs emerge. The next crucial support lies near 2750, which aligns with the golden Fibonacci retracement level and the May swing low. Given the oversold conditions, some respite could be expected around these levels. On the upside, 3050 remains a stiff resistance, coinciding with the 89 EMA and 20 DEMA.