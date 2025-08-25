Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price gains 3%: Do you own it?

Stock Market Today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price gained 3% in the morning trades on Monday. The news reports suggest that negotiations for the ₹70,000 crore deal to buy six submarines are set to start with the government's nod in place; the same has been adding to the investor sentiments.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price movement Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price opened at ₹2795.05 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price was more than 3% higher compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹2700. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price, thereafter, gained momentum and touched an intraday high of ₹2798.15, which meant gains of more than 3.5%.

The gains of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price are being propelled by positive news flow.

The Defence Ministry and Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. have been given permission by the Centre to commence discussions for a ₹70,000 crore contract to buy six submarines manufactured in India with German backing under ‘Project 75 India,’ as per news reports.

In January, the Defense Ministry chose state-owned Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders to build six submarines with air-independent propulsion systems, with German ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems as a partner.

"The project negotiations and process are expected to begin by the end of this month," defence officials have told ANI.

The same is adding to the order flow outlook for the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

Analyst Views - Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders “Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is well-positioned for sustained growth, with a robust order book and a large addressable market providing strong revenue visibility. Margins are expected to improve from Q2 onwards as provisioning requirements ease. The order book could expand to nearly ₹1 lakh crore with the anticipated award of three additional Scorpene submarines and the P-75(I) submarine project. The company has also enhanced its capacity to handle up to 11 submarines simultaneously, enabling execution of both the incremental Scorpene and P-75(I) orders,” said Krishna Doshi, Defence Analyst at Ashika Institutional Equities.

Beyond execution, Mazagon Dock is likely to benefit from increasing opportunities in submarine repair and maintenance, further strengthening its long-term growth prospects. The view on Mazagon Dock stock remains positive, she added.