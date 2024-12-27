Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price in focus as will trade Ex-split today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price in focus as will trade Ex-split today

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price will remain in focus as the stock will trade Ex-split today. The record date for sub-division or split of existing shares in the ratio of 5:1 is 27 December

Stock Market today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders sharees to l trade Ex-split today

Stock Market today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price in focus as will trade Ex-split today

Mazagon Dock Stock Split details and record date

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had declared sub-division or split of existing shares. Mazagon Dock Shipuilders had announced sub-division or split of its 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each fully

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on 2 December 2024 had declared record date for sub-division or split of existing shares as 27 December 2024.

As per the T+1 settlement mechanism, investors needed to buy shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders a day prior to the record date (i.e. Friday, 27 December ) for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders for receiving the sub divided or split shares .

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price movement and Multibagger returns

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price on Thursday had closed at 4728.80 with gains of 2.14% or 99.30 on the the BSE . Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price has gained almost 6% in last one month despite market volatility. The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price having risen around 106% year to dte has given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders- Business updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd that in a NAVRATNA CPSE remains in news as has delivered the First Stealth Frigate of Project 17A Class Ship and the Fourth Stealth Destroyer of Project 15B Class Guided Missile Destroyer i.e. Yard 12707 (SURAT) to the Indian Navy on 20 Dec 24.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders also announced commencing the production activity for the first Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) of 14 FPVs project for Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on 19 December. Along with this, plate cutting of 2°¢ ship of Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) was also undertaken.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.