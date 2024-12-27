Stock Market today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price in focus as will trade Ex-split today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mazagon Dock Stock Split details and record date The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had declared sub-division or split of existing shares. Mazagon Dock Shipuilders had announced sub-division or split of its 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each fully

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on 2 December 2024 had declared record date for sub-division or split of existing shares as 27 December 2024.

As per the T+1 settlement mechanism, investors needed to buy shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders a day prior to the record date (i.e. Friday, 27 December ) for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders for receiving the sub divided or split shares .

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price movement and Multibagger returns Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price on Thursday had closed at 4728.80 with gains of 2.14% or ₹99.30 on the the BSE . Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price has gained almost 6% in last one month despite market volatility. The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price having risen around 106% year to dte has given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd that in a NAVRATNA CPSE remains in news as has delivered the First Stealth Frigate of Project 17A Class Ship and the Fourth Stealth Destroyer of Project 15B Class Guided Missile Destroyer i.e. Yard 12707 (SURAT) to the Indian Navy on 20 Dec 24.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders also announced commencing the production activity for the first Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) of 14 FPVs project for Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on 19 December. Along with this, plate cutting of 2°¢ ship of Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) was also undertaken.

