Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares jump 7.5% to touch new record high after receiving 'Navratna' status
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' shares surged by nearly 7.5% to an all-time high of ₹4,271 following the approval of Navratna status by the Department of Public Enterprises. Navratna status grants enhanced financial autonomy to public sector enterprises in India.
Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, a leading defence public-sector shipyard under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in India, surged nearly 7.5% to reach an all-time high of ₹4,271 per share.
