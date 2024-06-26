Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders , a leading defence public-sector shipyard under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in India, surged nearly 7.5% to reach an all-time high of ₹4,271 per share.

This jump followed the company's announcement via an exchange filing that the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has approved the proposal to grant Navratna status to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. This makes the company the 17th Navratna company among the public sector enterprises.

Navratna status is granted to public sector enterprises (PSEs) in India based on a combination of financial performance, operational efficiency, and autonomy. To qualify, a company must first be a Miniratna Category I PSE, demonstrating consistent profitability and meeting specific financial benchmarks.

The company received Miniratna Category I status in 2006 from the Department of Public Enterprises.

Navratna companies enjoy enhanced financial autonomy, allowing them to invest up to ₹1,000 crore, or 15% of their net worth, on a single project without needing government approval, which facilitates quicker decision-making and project implementation.

According to recent data, 16 public sector enterprises in India have been granted Navratna status. Companies including Bharat Electronics, Container Corporation of India, Engineers India, HAL, MTNL, NALCO, NBCC, NMDC, Oil India, PFC, RINL, REC, RITES, IRCON International, and Shipping Corporation of India.

Navratna companies can achieve ‘Maharatna’ status by meeting specific performance benchmarks and fulfilling certain eligibility criteria. The company order book as of March 31, 2024, stood at ₹38,561 crore.

Over the past three years, the company's shares have surged by 1541%. The shares are now trading 2774% above their issue price of ₹145 per share in October 2020.

It took nearly 34 months for the stock to surpass the ₹1,000 mark after its listing. Subsequently, it took just four months to cross the ₹2,000 mark in September 2023. By May, it had reached the ₹3,000 mark and then surged to ₹4,000 in June.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!