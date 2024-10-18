Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock surges over 8.5% as baord to consider stock split

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' shares rose nearly 8.7% to 4,608 after announcing a potential stock split and interim dividend. The Board will meet on October 22, 2024, to discuss these proposals. The shares have zoomed over 17% in the last 9 trading sessions.

A Ksheerasagar
Published18 Oct 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock up over 8.5% as company considering stock split
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock up over 8.5% as company considering stock split(PTI)

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, a leading defence public-sector shipyard under the Ministry of Defense (MoD) in India, surged nearly 8.7% to 4,608 apiece on Friday, October 18 after the company said its board will consider a stock split and interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at its upcoming board meeting.

The Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve these proposals.

Also Read | Infosys stock dips 5% after Q2 numbers miss expectations, guidance disappoints

'A meeting of the Board of Directors of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is scheduled on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, inter alia, to consider a) Declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. b) Sub-division/split of equity shares of the company pursuant to the provisions of Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013," the company said in an exchange filing. 

Furthermore, the company has set Wednesday, October 30, 2024, as the record date for the potential payment of an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25, subject to board approval.

The company's shares have been making headlines recently due to several positive developments. On October 10, it secured an order valued at 1.22 billion from Maharashtra State Power Generation (MAHAGENCO). In late September, the company announced the commencement of production for its first multipurpose cargo vessel (MPV) for Navi Merchants in Denmark.

Also Read | Manappuram Finance plummets 15% after RBI action, multiple downgrades

Furthermore, during the same month, the company won a contract worth 14.86 billion from Oil and Natural Gas (ONGC) for a subsea pipeline replacement. Earlier in September, India’s defence ministry approved military equipment purchases totalling 1.45 trillion ($17.27 billion).

Recent recovery in shares, yet still over 20% down from recent high

The company's shares have experienced a recovery recently, gaining 17.14% over the last nine sessions. However, this rebound has not been sufficient to bring the stock close to its recent peak.

After a sustained rally from March 2023 to July 2024, the stock faced profit booking in the following months and is currently trading 21.6% below its all-time high of 5,859 per share, reached in July.

Also Read | Defence PSU stocks tank up to 45% from recent peaks. Opportunity to buy?

Mazagon Dock is a prominent public-sector defence undertaking under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), specialising in shipbuilding, submarine construction, and various engineering products. Since its establishment in 1934, the company has delivered 802 vessels, including 28 warships and 7 submarines, as highlighted in the Q1 FY25 earnings report.

In June, the company was awarded Navratna status by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).

Also Read | Nearly half of Nifty Smallcap stocks trade 20-42% below 52-week highs

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock surges over 8.5% as baord to consider stock split

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

551.45
01:11 PM | 18 OCT 2024
22.65 (4.28%)

Tata Steel share price

155.65
01:11 PM | 18 OCT 2024
3.3 (2.17%)

Tata Power share price

454.90
01:11 PM | 18 OCT 2024
4.85 (1.08%)

Tata Motors share price

914.75
01:11 PM | 18 OCT 2024
23.05 (2.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

991.45
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
61.15 (6.57%)

Anand Rathi Wealth share price

4,265.80
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
193.6 (4.75%)

National Aluminium Company share price

231.60
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
6.5 (2.89%)

Torrent Power share price

1,968.50
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
29.6 (1.53%)
More from 52 Week High

Elecon Engineering Co share price

657.10
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-64.25 (-8.91%)

LTI Mindtree share price

6,014.20
01:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-387.3 (-6.05%)

Infosys share price

1,880.10
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-89.4 (-4.54%)

Timken India share price

3,660.55
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-144.7 (-3.8%)
More from Top Losers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,625.15
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
384.8 (9.07%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

991.45
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
61.15 (6.57%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,194.20
01:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
69.7 (6.2%)

Axis Bank share price

1,193.80
01:03 PM | 18 OCT 2024
61.65 (5.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,135.00220.00
    Chennai
    78,141.00220.00
    Delhi
    78,293.00220.00
    Kolkata
    78,145.00220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.