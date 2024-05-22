Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: This defence PSU stock is trading 1900% above its IPO price; what lies ahead?
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, a leading defence PSU, has seen a remarkable 1282% surge in its shares over three years, trading 1900% above the issue price. The company has a strong order book of ₹38,389 crore, with notable projects from the Ministry of Defence.
Robust order wins, increased budget allocation, the government's emphasis on reducing defence imports and promoting domestic procurement, improvement in defence exports, and improved financials have significantly bolstered investor interest in defence stocks, propelling them to hit record highs.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started