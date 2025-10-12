Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms jumps by ₹1.94 lakh crore; TCS biggest winner

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by 1,94,148.73 crore last week, with TCS emerging as the biggest gainer, data showed. 

PTI
Updated12 Oct 2025, 12:59 PM IST
The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,94,148.73 crore last week, with TCS emerging as the biggest gainer, data showed.
The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by ₹1,94,148.73 crore last week, with TCS emerging as the biggest gainer, data showed. (Reuters / Danish Siddiqui )

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by 1,94,148.73 crore last week, with TCS emerging as the biggest gainer, in line with an optimistic trend at the Dalal Street.

Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 1,293.65 points or 1.59 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Infosys were the gainers from the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their market valuation.

Also Read | Bitcoin, Ethereum continue to decline as investors seek safe haven

TCS added 45,678.35 crore taking its market valuation to 10,95,701.62 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped 28,125.29 crore to 6,29,080.22 crore and that of HDFC Bank surged 25,135.62 crore to 15,07,025.19 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation zoomed 25,089.27 crore to 11,05,980.35 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries climbed 25,035.08 crore to 18,70,120.06 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance rallied 21,187.56 crore to 6,36,995.74 crore and that of State Bank of India edged higher by 12,645.94 crore to 8,12,986.64 crore.

Also Read | Why markets expert Ed Yardeni thinks gold could jump 150% to $10,000 by 2028

The valuation of ICICI Bank went up by 11,251.62 crore to 9,86,367.47 crore.

However, the mcap of LIC eroded by 4,648.88 crore to 5,67,858.29 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever declined by 3,571.37 crore to 5,94,235.13 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies,...More

InfosysBharti AirtelHDFC BankTCSReliance Industries
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms jumps by ₹1.94 lakh crore; TCS biggest winner
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.