Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms jumps by ₹1.94 lakh crore; TCS biggest winner

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by ₹1,94,148.73 crore last week, with TCS emerging as the biggest gainer, in line with an optimistic trend at the Dalal Street.

Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 1,293.65 points or 1.59 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Infosys were the gainers from the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their market valuation.

Also Read | Bitcoin, Ethereum continue to decline as investors seek safe haven

TCS added ₹45,678.35 crore taking its market valuation to ₹10,95,701.62 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped ₹28,125.29 crore to ₹6,29,080.22 crore and that of HDFC Bank surged ₹25,135.62 crore to ₹15,07,025.19 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation zoomed ₹25,089.27 crore to ₹11,05,980.35 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries climbed ₹25,035.08 crore to ₹18,70,120.06 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance rallied ₹21,187.56 crore to ₹6,36,995.74 crore and that of State Bank of India edged higher by ₹12,645.94 crore to ₹8,12,986.64 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank went up by ₹11,251.62 crore to ₹9,86,367.47 crore.

However, the mcap of LIC eroded by ₹4,648.88 crore to ₹5,67,858.29 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever declined by ₹3,571.37 crore to ₹5,94,235.13 crore.