Mint Market

Mcap of eight of top-10 valued firms tumbles ₹2 lakh crore; Reliance biggest laggard

Sensex and Nifty fell for the eighth consecutive day, losing 2,644.6 points and 810 points, respectively. Major firms from the top 10, such as Reliance and TCS saw significant drops in m-cap, while Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank gained. 

PTI( with inputs from PTI)
Updated16 Feb 2025, 02:42 PM IST
Advertisement
Sensex and Nifty fell for the eighth consecutive day, losing 2,644.6 points and 810 points, respectively.(Photographer: Adeel Halim / Bloomberg)

The combined market valuation of eight of the 10 most valued domestic firms eroded by 2 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit in line with a bearish trend in the broader stock market.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their downward trend to the eighth day in a row on Friday. In the past eight trading days, the BSE benchmark has tumbled 2,644.6 points or 3.36 per cent, and the Nifty slumped 810 points or 3.41 per cent.

Advertisement
Also Read | V-Day sales ‘bull run for stock market of love!’: Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ITC faced a combined erosion of 2,03,952.65 crore in their valuation, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank emerged as the gainers.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries tanked 67,526.54 crore to 16,46,822.12 crore. The valuation of TCS tumbled 34,950.72 crore to 14,22,903.37 crore.

Also Read | Karan Johar stuns with designer Hermes ‘Shark Bag’: It costs more than cars!

HDFC Bank's mcap eroded by 28,382.23 crore to 12,96,708.35 crore and that of ITC plunged 25,429.75 crore to 5,13,699.85 crore.

Advertisement

The mcap of Infosys dropped 19,287.32 crore to 7,70,786.76 crore and that of State Bank of India declined 13,431.55 crore to 6,44,357.57 crore.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever diminished by 10,714.14 crore to 5,44,647 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped 4,230.4 crore to 5,20,082.42 crore.

Also Read | Did Elon Musk’s son tell Donald Trump to ‘go away’? Here’s what new video claims

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel jumped 22,426.2 crore to 9,78,631.54 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed 1,182.57 crore to 8,88,815.13 crore.

Advertisement

In the top-10 chart, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ITC.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMcap of eight of top-10 valued firms tumbles ₹2 lakh crore; Reliance biggest laggard
First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:42 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget