M-Cap: Five of top 10 firms gain ₹1.99 lakh crore, Reliance Industries leads list
RIL adds ₹90,220.4 crore to market valuation, while TCS sees significant jump of ₹52,672.04 crore.
Last week witnessed a positive trend in the market, with the BSE benchmark surging 542.3 points or 0.75 percent. Five out of the top 10 most-valued firms collectively gained ₹1,99,111.06 crore in market valuation, buoyed by bullish sentiments.
