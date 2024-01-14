 M-Cap: Five of top 10 firms gain ₹1.99 lakh crore, Reliance Industries leads list | Mint
M-Cap: Five of top 10 firms gain ₹1.99 lakh crore, Reliance Industries leads list

 Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

RIL adds ₹90,220.4 crore to market valuation, while TCS sees significant jump of ₹52,672.04 crore.

Five out of the top 10 most-valued firms gained market valuation, buoyed by bullish sentiments. (iStockphoto)Premium
Five out of the top 10 most-valued firms gained market valuation, buoyed by bullish sentiments. (iStockphoto)

Last week witnessed a positive trend in the market, with the BSE benchmark surging 542.3 points or 0.75 percent. Five out of the top 10 most-valued firms collectively gained 1,99,111.06 crore in market valuation, buoyed by bullish sentiments.

Reliance Industries (RIL) retained its position as the most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Reliance Industries Takes the Lead

RIL emerged as the biggest gainer, adding 90,220.4 crore to attain a market valuation of 18,53,865.17 crore. And TCS followed suit, experiencing a significant jump of 52,672.04 crore, reaching a market valuation of 14,20,333.97 crore. This surge was supported by the IT major's 8.2 percent growth in net income for the December quarter, standing at 11,735 crore.

Further, ICICI Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) rallied by 6,852.65 crore to 7,04,210.07 crore; Infosys witnessed a rise of 32,913.04 crore in market valuation, reaching 6,69,135.15 crore; and Bharti Airtel's mcap surged by 16,452.93 crore, totaling 6,05,299.02 crore.

Laggards in the Top 10

While the gainers thrived, some firms faced a combined setback of 76,098.67 crore. HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, SBI, and LIC experienced a decline in their market valuations.

HDFC Bank's mcap eroded by 32,609.73 crore, settling at 12,44,825.83 crore. This was followed by HUL, whose valuation tumbled by 17,633.68 crore, standing at 5,98,029.72 crore. Further, LIC's mcap fell by 9,519.13 crore, reaching 5,24,563.68 crore; ITC experienced a decline of 9,107.19 crore in mcap, settling at 5,82,111.90 crore.; and SBI's valuation dipped by 7,228.94 crore, reaching 5,65,597.28 crore.

Published: 14 Jan 2024, 01:13 PM IST
