Last week witnessed a positive trend in the market, with the BSE benchmark surging 542.3 points or 0.75 percent. Five out of the top 10 most-valued firms collectively gained ₹1,99,111.06 crore in market valuation, buoyed by bullish sentiments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries (RIL) retained its position as the most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Reliance Industries Takes the Lead RIL emerged as the biggest gainer, adding ₹90,220.4 crore to attain a market valuation of ₹18,53,865.17 crore. And TCS followed suit, experiencing a significant jump of ₹52,672.04 crore, reaching a market valuation of ₹14,20,333.97 crore. This surge was supported by the IT major's 8.2 percent growth in net income for the December quarter, standing at ₹11,735 crore.

Further, ICICI Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) rallied by ₹6,852.65 crore to ₹7,04,210.07 crore; Infosys witnessed a rise of ₹32,913.04 crore in market valuation, reaching ₹6,69,135.15 crore; and Bharti Airtel's mcap surged by ₹16,452.93 crore, totaling ₹6,05,299.02 crore.

Laggards in the Top 10 While the gainers thrived, some firms faced a combined setback of ₹76,098.67 crore. HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, SBI, and LIC experienced a decline in their market valuations.

HDFC Bank's mcap eroded by ₹32,609.73 crore, settling at ₹12,44,825.83 crore. This was followed by HUL, whose valuation tumbled by ₹17,633.68 crore, standing at ₹5,98,029.72 crore. Further, LIC's mcap fell by ₹9,519.13 crore, reaching ₹5,24,563.68 crore; ITC experienced a decline of ₹9,107.19 crore in mcap, settling at ₹5,82,111.90 crore.; and SBI's valuation dipped by ₹7,228.94 crore, reaching ₹5,65,597.28 crore.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!