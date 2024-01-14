Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  M-Cap: Five of top 10 firms gain 1.99 lakh crore, Reliance Industries leads list

M-Cap: Five of top 10 firms gain 1.99 lakh crore, Reliance Industries leads list

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

RIL adds 90,220.4 crore to market valuation, while TCS sees significant jump of 52,672.04 crore.

Five out of the top 10 most-valued firms gained market valuation, buoyed by bullish sentiments.

Last week witnessed a positive trend in the market, with the BSE benchmark surging 542.3 points or 0.75 percent. Five out of the top 10 most-valued firms collectively gained 1,99,111.06 crore in market valuation, buoyed by bullish sentiments.

Reliance Industries (RIL) retained its position as the most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Also Read | From Quarterly earnings to global trends, here's what will drive Indian equity markets this week

Reliance Industries Takes the Lead

RIL emerged as the biggest gainer, adding 90,220.4 crore to attain a market valuation of 18,53,865.17 crore. And TCS followed suit, experiencing a significant jump of 52,672.04 crore, reaching a market valuation of 14,20,333.97 crore. This surge was supported by the IT major's 8.2 percent growth in net income for the December quarter, standing at 11,735 crore.

Further, ICICI Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) rallied by 6,852.65 crore to 7,04,210.07 crore; Infosys witnessed a rise of 32,913.04 crore in market valuation, reaching 6,69,135.15 crore; and Bharti Airtel's mcap surged by 16,452.93 crore, totaling 6,05,299.02 crore.

Also Read | Weekend Wrap: From Hero MotoCorp to IRCTC, here are top market movers this week

Laggards in the Top 10

While the gainers thrived, some firms faced a combined setback of 76,098.67 crore. HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, SBI, and LIC experienced a decline in their market valuations.

HDFC Bank's mcap eroded by 32,609.73 crore, settling at 12,44,825.83 crore. This was followed by HUL, whose valuation tumbled by 17,633.68 crore, standing at 5,98,029.72 crore. Further, LIC's mcap fell by 9,519.13 crore, reaching 5,24,563.68 crore; ITC experienced a decline of 9,107.19 crore in mcap, settling at 5,82,111.90 crore.; and SBI's valuation dipped by 7,228.94 crore, reaching 5,65,597.28 crore.

Also Read | Week Ahead: Q3 Results, FII inflows, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty 50 tests 22,000 this week

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.