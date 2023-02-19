Mcap: Five of top-10 most valued firms add ₹95,337.95 crore, RIL leads pack
- RIL's market valuation rallied ₹70,023.18 crore to ₹16,50,677.12 crore
Five of the top 10 valued companies together have added ₹95,337.95 crore in their market valuation last week amid weak global market trends, with index major Reliance Industries Ltd emerging as the biggest winner.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×