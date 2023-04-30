Strong quarterly results of banking and tech firms boosted the market capitalisation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms by ₹1.84 lakh crore last week. Out of the 10, Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India emerged as the biggest gainers, whereas, Hindustan Unilever was the only laggard in the race.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,457.38 points or 2.44 per cent. Its market capitalisation stood at ₹2,71,82,859 crore which was up by ₹6,85,828 crore in the last five weeks.

Reliance Industries' share price increased by around 2.3% in the last five weeks. Its share price closed at 1.8% higher at ₹2420.20 apiece on Friday. With this, its market capitalisation zoomed from ₹48,238.78 crore to ₹16,37,408.27 crore.

Another frontrunner, the State Bank of India witnessed around 4.9% jump in its share price in the last five days. Its shares closed 2.32% higher at ₹578.05 apiece on Friday. Its market capitalisation swelled by ₹31,325.39 crore to ₹5,15,887.19 crore in the last five days.

After reporting around 26 per cent YoY jump in its net profit in the January-March quarter of FY23, ICICI Bank shares closed marginally lower at ₹917.70 on Friday. In the last five trading sessions, its share value has increased by 1.58 per cent. Its market capitalisation rallied by ₹23,472.25 crore to ₹6,40,949.71 crore. After entering into the ₹5 trillion market capitalisation firm, ITC continued to climb ₹21,003.35 crore to ₹5,28,377.17 crore in terms of mcap last week. Its share value increased by a whopping 5.03% in the last five days and closed at ₹425.15 on BSE on Friday.

Despite posting weak Q4 results, Tata Consultancy Services managed to maintain its stock rally last week. Its stock value surged by around 2.25% in the past five trading sessions. Its share price closed marginally higher at ₹3216.00 apiece on BSE on Friday. Its market capitalisation rose by ₹19,886.94 crore to ₹11,76,750.92 crore

Witnessing a sharp 4.86% jump in its share price in the last five days, Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation increased by ₹18,874.22 crore to ₹4,45,509.68 crore last week. Its shares closed 1.62% higher at ₹799 apiece on BSE on Friday.

Despite witnessing a 15.68% fall in its net profit, tech giant, Infosys, managed to add ₹10,447.1 crore in its mcap last week, which took its market valuation to ₹5,19,662.10 crore. Its shares closed 0.48 per cent higher at ₹1252.55 apiece on BSE on Friday.

HDFC Bank registered nominal gains in its market capitalisation. Its valuation surged by around ₹8,115.33 crore to ₹9,42,052.68 crore. Its share price closed 0.42% higher at Rs1688.05 apiece on Friday. Akin to HDFC Bank, HDFC also registered nominal gains of ₹2,862.07 crore in its market cap, which took its full mcap to ₹5,09,126.31 crore as on April 28. Its share price closed marginally higher at ₹2775.20 apiece on Friday.

As of now, Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Infosys, SBI, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel stand as the top ten firms in terms of market capitalisation.