Nine of top-10 most valued firm add 1.84 lakh cr of Mcap last week, Reliance, SBI frontrunners3 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Market capitalisation of nine of top ten most valued firms increased by 1.84 lakh crore in last five trading sessions. Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers, whereas Hindustan Unilever emerged as the main laggard last week
Strong quarterly results of banking and tech firms boosted the market capitalisation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms by ₹1.84 lakh crore last week. Out of the 10, Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India emerged as the biggest gainers, whereas, Hindustan Unilever was the only laggard in the race.
