After reporting around 26 per cent YoY jump in its net profit in the January-March quarter of FY23, ICICI Bank shares closed marginally lower at ₹917.70 on Friday. In the last five trading sessions, its share value has increased by 1.58 per cent. Its market capitalisation rallied by ₹23,472.25 crore to ₹6,40,949.71 crore. After entering into the ₹5 trillion market capitalisation firm, ITC continued to climb ₹21,003.35 crore to ₹5,28,377.17 crore in terms of mcap last week. Its share value increased by a whopping 5.03% in the last five days and closed at ₹425.15 on BSE on Friday.