Mcap of 10 most valued firms erodes by 1.68 lakh cr; Reliance biggest drag

Mcap of 10 most valued firms erodes by 1.68 lakh cr; Reliance biggest drag

1 min read . 10:34 AM ISTPTI
Reliance Industries' valuation tanked 42,994.44 crore to 16,92,411.37 crore. State Bank of India's market valuation tumbled 26,193.74 crore to 5,12,228.09 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and LIC

The combined market valuation of the top 10 valued firms eroded by 1,68,552.42 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit in an overall weak broader market.

Last week, the Sensex tumbled 1,492.52 points or 2.43 per cent. Market sentiment remained weak amid surging COVID cases in China and a few other nations, while stronger US growth data cemented expectations of the Federal Reserve continuing with its hawkish stance.

Reliance Industries' valuation tanked 42,994.44 crore to 16,92,411.37 crore. State Bank of India's market valuation tumbled 26,193.74 crore to 5,12,228.09 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank eroded by 22,755.96 crore to 8,90,970.33 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) plunged 18,690.03 crore to 4,16,848.97 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank diminished by 16,014.14 crore to 6,13,366.40 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever declined by 11,877.18 crore to 6,15,557.67 crore.

The mcap of Infosys slumped 10,436.04 crore to 6,30,181.15 crore and that of HDFC went lower by 8,181.86 crore to 4,78,278.62 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap declined by 7,457.25 crore to 4,49,868.21 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped 3,951.78 crore to 11,80,885.65 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and LIC.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

