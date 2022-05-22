Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mcap of 3 of top-5 valued firms jumps 1.78 lakh cr; RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL lead

LIC on Tuesday made a lacklustre debut on the stock exchanges, listing at over 8% discount
1 min read . 10:12 AM ISTPTI

  The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied by 1,31,320.8 crore to reach 17,73,889.78 crore
  The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS tanked 43,743.96 crore to 12,05,254.93 crore

Three of the top five valued firms together added 1,78,650.71 crore to their market valuation last week, led by Reliance Industries.

Last week, benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 1,532.77 points or 2.90 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers from the top-five pack, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerged as the laggards.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied by 1,31,320.8 crore to reach 17,73,889.78 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added 30,814.89 taking its valuation to 5,46,397.45 crore. HDFC Bank's market valuation jumped 16,515.02 crore to 7,33,156.15 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services tanked 43,743.96 crore to 12,05,254.93 crore.

The valuation of Infosys eroded by 20,129.66 crore to 6,12,303.26 crore.

In the ranking of top-five valued firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever.

Meanwhile, the country's largest insurer LIC on Tuesday made a lacklustre debut on the stock exchanges, listing at over 8% discount.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also earned a place in the 10 most valued firms on its debut trading day on Tuesday.

LIC is now at the 6th place in the list of top-10 valued companies by market capitalisation. It commands a market valuation of 5,22,602.94 crore.

ICICI Bank is at the 7th spot with a valuation of 4,93,251.86 crore, followed by State Bank of India ( 4,12,763.28 crore), HDFC ( 3,99,512.68 crore) and Bharti Airtel ( 3,77,686.72 crore). PTI SUM MR

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.