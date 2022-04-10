Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A major correction was witnessed in the combined market valuation of four of the ten most valued companies on stock exchanges - resulting in a decline of more than ₹1 lakh crore. IT giants TCS and Infosys emerged as top laggards ahead of their Q4 results, while Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance recorded significant downside in their valuation too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A major correction was witnessed in the combined market valuation of four of the ten most valued companies on stock exchanges - resulting in a decline of more than ₹1 lakh crore. IT giants TCS and Infosys emerged as top laggards ahead of their Q4 results, while Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance recorded significant downside in their valuation too.

Overall, the market valuation of the top 10 most valued companies dived by a whopping ₹1,05,848.14 crore last week, as per a PTI report.

Overall, the market valuation of the top 10 most valued companies dived by a whopping ₹1,05,848.14 crore last week, as per a PTI report. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

RIL, TCS, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance witnessed steep correction, on the other hand, stocks of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel were on the gaining side with a combined addition of ₹51,628.12 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS who is set to announce its Q4 result on Monday, recorded a decline of ₹40,640.76 crore in market valuation to ₹13,49,037.36 crore. While Infosys' market cap tumbled by ₹36,703.8 crore and stood at ₹7,63,565.13 crore. Infosys will announce its Q4 result on April 13.

RIL which takes the top spot in the most valued companies on exchanges, saw its market valuation dive by ₹25,503.68 crore to reach ₹17,70,205.42 crore. Whereas, NBFC-giant Bajaj Finance's market cap dropped by ₹2,999.9 crore to ₹4,45,810.84 crore.

On the contrary, FMCG-major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) gained a market cap of ₹24,048.06 crore taking the total to ₹5,12,857.03 crore, while ICICI Bank's valuation jumped by ₹12,403.56 crore to ₹5,24,180.57 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the largest lender, SBI garnered a rise of ₹7,050.44 crore in market cap to ₹4,60,599.20 crore, while HDFC Bank added ₹4,880.07 crore taking its valuation to ₹8,40,204.91 crore.

On BSE, in terms of ranking, RIL takes the lead, while TCS and HDFC Bank hold the second and third spots of the most valued companies. Infosys ranks 4th, followed by ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Markets benchmark ended on a positive note after RBI's monetary policy outcome. BSE Sensex on Friday settled at 59,447.18 up by 412.23 points or 0.70%. NSE Nifty 50 surged by 144.80 points or 0.82% and closed at 17,784.35.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}