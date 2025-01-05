Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Mcap of 4 of top-10 most valued firms fall by 96,606 crore; HDFC Bank biggest hit

The combined market capitalisation of four of the top 10 most valuable companies declined by 96,605.66 crore last week, with HDFC Bank experiencing the sharpest loss.

Among the top firms, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India saw their valuations decrease, while Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ITC, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Hindustan Unilever recorded gains, collectively adding 82,861.16 crore to their market capitalisation.

HDFC Bank's market valuation dropped by 37,025.46 crore to 13,37,919.84 crore. ICICI Bank saw a decline of 29,324.55 crore, bringing its valuation to 8,93,378.50 crore. TCS's market cap decreased by 24,856.26 crore to 14,83,144.53 crore, and State Bank of India lost 5,399.39 crore, reducing its valuation to 7,08,168.60 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries' market valuation surged by 41,138.41 crore to 16,93,373.48 crore, maintaining its position as the most valuable company. Hindustan Unilever's valuation increased by 15,331.08 crore to 5,65,194.18 crore, while LIC added 13,282.49 crore to reach 5,74,689.29 crore. Infosys gained 9,031.19 crore, pushing its valuation to 8,04,834.34 crore.

ITC's market cap rose by 3,878.63 crore to 6,03,064.44 crore, and Bharti Airtel added 199.36 crore, bringing its valuation to 9,10,934.58 crore.

During the same period, the BSE benchmark index climbed 524.04 points (0.66%), and the Nifty rose by 191.35 points (0.80%). Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valuable company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, LIC, and Hindustan Unilever.

(With inputs from PTI)

