Mcap of four of top-10 most valued firms erode by ₹ 96,605.66 cr; HDFC Bank hit hard

The combined market capitalisation of four of the top 10 most valuable companies declined by ₹96,605.66 crore last week, with HDFC Bank experiencing the sharpest loss. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the top firms, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India saw their valuations decrease, while Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ITC, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Hindustan Unilever recorded gains, collectively adding ₹82,861.16 crore to their market capitalisation.

HDFC Bank's market valuation dropped by ₹37,025.46 crore to ₹13,37,919.84 crore. ICICI Bank saw a decline of ₹29,324.55 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹8,93,378.50 crore. TCS's market cap decreased by ₹24,856.26 crore to ₹14,83,144.53 crore, and State Bank of India lost ₹5,399.39 crore, reducing its valuation to ₹7,08,168.60 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast, Reliance Industries' market valuation surged by ₹41,138.41 crore to ₹16,93,373.48 crore, maintaining its position as the most valuable company. Hindustan Unilever's valuation increased by ₹15,331.08 crore to ₹5,65,194.18 crore, while LIC added ₹13,282.49 crore to reach ₹5,74,689.29 crore. Infosys gained ₹9,031.19 crore, pushing its valuation to ₹8,04,834.34 crore.

ITC's market cap rose by ₹3,878.63 crore to ₹6,03,064.44 crore, and Bharti Airtel added ₹199.36 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹9,10,934.58 crore.

During the same period, the BSE benchmark index climbed 524.04 points (0.66%), and the Nifty rose by 191.35 points (0.80%). Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valuable company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, LIC, and Hindustan Unilever. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}