FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
Mcap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over 1.15 lakh crore; RIL biggest gainer

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 10:52 AM IST PTI

  • Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 156.13 points or 0.31%

NEW DELHI : Four of the top 10 valued firms added a total 1,15,758.53 crore to their combined market valuation last week, helped by Reliance Industries which added 71,033.44 crore to its market cap. The BSE benchmark scaled the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 156.13 points or 0.31 per cent. Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bajaj Finance witnessed a rally in their market valuation. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel suffered cumulative loss of 48,941.18 crore in their valuations.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited jumped 71,033.44 crore to reach 12,99,363.47 crore, becoming the biggest gainer. The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed 26,191.64 crore to 12,39,562.76 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited gained 13,357.22 crore to 5,65,949.36 crore. Bajaj Finance added 5,176.23 crore to take its valuation to 2,99,332.25 crore. In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation declined 13,993.5 crore to 3,14,703.83 crore and that of HDFC Bank tanked 12,502.38 crore to 7,95,112.89 crore.

HDFC's mcap dipped 7,677.82 crore to 4,66,123.79 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 6,416.75 crore to 3,62,665.26 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank fell by 6,370.02 crore to 3,68,375.92 crore and that of Infosys by 1,980.71 crore to 5,70,976.45 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited continued to rule the list followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance Limited.

